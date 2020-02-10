Trump Rally in NH Ahead of Primary Draws Lines of Supporters

President Donald Trump was set to hold a re-election rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, Monday, a day before residents of the Granite State head to the polls to vote in the first-in-the-nation primary.

"Want to shake up the Dems a little bit - they have a really boring deal going on," Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning ahead of the scheduled appearance at Southern New Hampshire University.

Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit - they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

Manchester Chief of Police Carlo Capano tweeted that lines were already forming at the SNHU Arena at 6 a.m. Vice president Mike Pence is also scheduled to appear.

Good morning Manchester!! We’re almost there.. Lines are already forming for the Presidential visit tonight, as we have been advising, you will see significant road closures throughout the downtown area. Please prepare for some delays and we ask for your patience. pic.twitter.com/RsTwRtEFf4 — Carlo Capano (@Chief_Capano) February 10, 2020

The rally comes just a day before New Hampshire's primary, which is the first in the nation.

The rally will kick off at 7 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.