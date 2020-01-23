Trump to Rally in New Hampshire on Eve of State’s Primary

New Hampshire is getting its first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign season from President Donald Trump, and it will be held on the eve of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Trump's Republican reelection campaign on Thursday announced a Feb. 10 "Keep America Great" rally at the SNHU arena in Manchester.

"Under President Trump, New Hampshire is booming with an unemployment rate of 2.6% — one of the lowest rates in the country," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. "President Trump looks forward to returning to the Granite State to celebrate his message of 'Promises Made, Promises Kept.'"

New Hampshire holds its presidential primary Feb. 11. Democratic candidates competing for the nomination include former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others.