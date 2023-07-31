Twin brothers are facing charges in an attack involving a machete in Boston near Boston Common this May that left one person seriously hurt, prosecutors said Monday.

The pair, Elisha and Eliya Kimanga, are accused of mayhem and assault and battery in the incident, which took place just before 9 a.m. on Tuesay, May 23, and detached one person's ear from their head, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The 28-year-olds from South Boston turned themselves in to police on June 5 and were arraigned on the charges July 11, prosecutors said. Held on $1,500 bail each, they were due back in court Tuesday for a new hearing.

"This brutal and bloody attack occurred in one of the busiest pedestrian areas of the city, on a typical weekday morning, in full view of people going to work or going shopping or heading out for coffee," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

The fight was reported at Temple Place and Tremont Street, a block south of the Park Street T station, about 8:57 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers called to the scene saw the person with the injured ear covered in blood — he had a deep cut from the top of his left ear down to his neck.

Surveillance video footage showed the twins get into an argument with several men at the Common's Brewer Fountain, then punch someone in the face on Tremont Street, hitting and kicking him on the ground, according to prosecutors.

When a second person ran up from the Common, Eliya Kimanga pulled from his jacket what investigators believe is a machete and swing it at him, prosecutors said. They said that When Eliya dropped the machete, Elisha picked it up and hit the man who'd been on the ground with it, followed by Eliya.

The brothers fled to the Downtown Crossing T station, prosecutors said, and turned themselves in after investigators released surveillance footage of the attackers.