Two 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint on South Shore, police say

The search is on for three men accused of robbing two 7-Elevens at gunpoint on the South Shore, police said, and they may be connected.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Washington Street at about 4:18 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed robbery, Norwell police said.

The worker said all the three guys were young and sounded like they were speaking Spanish during the robbery.

"All the bills in the drawer, so they take it," said Mohammed. "And the gun on my head. They walk out and they tell me, 'If you follow us, we're going to shoot you.'"

The three men were around 5 feet 9 inches tall and left the area in a black sedan traveling towards Hingham, police said.

Mohammed said he's thankful to be alive.

"God saved my life. There was nobody there just me and them. Two guns with me with no gun," he said.

At this neighborhood 7-Eleven, locals know Mohammed well.

"He is a great guy. He's got young kids, even though he is an older fellow. He's got a big family, a great guy," said Anthony Murray.

Murray used to work with Mohammed at that 7-Eleven.

"Everything is really smooth working in the store before. Never had any problems. Never had anybody threaten you, let alone try to rob you. Very surprising," he said.

"Somebody put the gun on the head, all you are thinking about is, 'I am going to die at any time.' You don't have choice. Maybe to save yourself," said Mohammed.

With his life spared and slightly nervous to return to work, Mohammed wants these men behind bars.

"I want them to be arrested because the store is 24/7," he said. "Otherwise, they'll go to another tore again…so very dangerous for the community."

About 20 minutes after this incident, men fitting the same description allegedly walked into a 7-Eleven on Franklin Street in Quincy and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Norwell and Quincy police are working together to see if the incidents are related.