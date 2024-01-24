Two charged with murder in deadly August double shooting in Springfield

Two people have been charged in a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, that left a man and woman dead in August 2023.

Springfield police say Julien Rivera, 27, and Marcus Johnson, 23, were served with arrest warrants in the deadly shooting on August 12. Rivera and Johnson, who are both from Springfield, each face charges of murder, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Rivera and Johnson were already being held at the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow on unrelated cases.

The homicide investigation began when officers responded to a report of a car crash and gunshot victim on Boston Road and Parker Street in the early morning hours. When they arrived they found the two victims - later identified as 31-year-old Abdikadir Hussein of Springfield and 31-year-old Amanda Cummings of Agawam.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hussein died at the scene. Cummings was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died several days later, on Aug. 18.

Rivera and Johnson were arrested just days later on Aug. 23 in a separate firearms investigation. They were arrested alongside Deizha Hernandez, 27, who was charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting case back in December. All three suspects face firearms and drug trafficking charges in that case.

Johnson and Rivera, who are both from Springfield, are expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court later this week.