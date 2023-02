Two people were killed in an early-morning fire in Cranston, Rhode Island, according to WJAR-TV.

The fire broke out sometime before 3 a.m. on Whitewood Drive, officials said. Cranston police said two bodies were found inside the home.

Cranston Police and Fire on scene investigating at this home on Whitewood Drive.@NBC10 has learned two people have died in a fire overnight. pic.twitter.com/BBkv01AGkm — Katie Benoit (@_kbenoit) February 24, 2023

Firefighters were still at the scene as of mid-morning Friday.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.