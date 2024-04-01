Two new restaurants opening in Cambridge's Porter Exchange Food Court

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of years, ago, it was reported that an entire food court in Cambridge may be relocating to another space in its building, only to have those subsequently plans fall through. Now we have learned that two of the food court's dining spots will be moving into that space instead.

According to a source, Izakaya Ittoku and Yume Ga Arukara, which currently reside in Lesley University's University Hall in Porter Square, will be heading to the former Shaking Crab space, moving a short distance from the food court in the middle of the building to a front corner space. If all goes well, the move should be complete by this fall, with the two eateries hoping to stay open for as much as possible between now and then. (We have been told that the other dining spots in the food court will remain where they are.)

The address for University Hall (and the Porter Exchange Food Court) is 1815 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02140.

