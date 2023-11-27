Two people found dead in Maine home

Two adults were found dead in a home in Searsmont, Maine on Monday afternoon, according to Maine State Police, and an investigation into their deaths is underway.

Police said the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Borough Road around 1:50 p.m. and found the two people dead inside. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to assist.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Investigators released few additional details Monday evening but said there is no risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.