Maine

Two people found dead in Maine home

Police said the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Borough Road around 1:50 p.m. and found the two people dead inside

By Thea DiGiammerino

Evening_Forecast_for_March_26_1200x675_1195272259756.jpg
Maine State Police

Two adults were found dead in a home in Searsmont, Maine on Monday afternoon, according to Maine State Police, and an investigation into their deaths is underway.

Police said the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Borough Road around 1:50 p.m. and found the two people dead inside. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to assist.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Investigators released few additional details Monday evening but said there is no risk to the public.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

More Maine news

1 hour ago

Maine ski season off to a strong start

Maine Nov 26

Caretaker charged in death of her partner and grandmother in Maine

Maine 19 hours ago

Body discovered on fire at campsite in Portland, Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us