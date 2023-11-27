Body discovered on fire at campsite in Portland, Maine

A body was discovered on fire at a campsite near Marginal Way in Portland, Maine, early Sunday.

Portland police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine that an officer was patrolling around 3:30 a.m. when he came across what he thought was a campfire in the area of 140 Marginal Way and the northbound lanes of Interstate 295.

Upon closer observation, the officer reportedly saw a tent in flames with what appeared to be a body inside, News Center Maine reports.

Police said the fire department extinguished the fire and determined the person was dead.

The body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office for positive identification and to determine the case of death.

No other information has been provided. This incident remains under investigation.