Two People Shot Dead in Cumberland, Rhode Island

Investigators believe the two people involved knew each other and that this is an isolated case. No one else was hurt

Two people were killed in a shooting in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Wednesday, according to Cumberland police.

Police said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive around 6:40 a.m. and found two adults with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators believe the two people involved knew each other and that this is an isolated case. No one else inside the home was hurt.

The people involved have not been publicly identified at this time.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

