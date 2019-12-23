Local
Massachusetts

Uber Driver Accused of Assaulting Passenger He Drove Home

FILE-NBC

A Massachusetts Uber driver is accused of assaulting a woman after driving her from Burlington to Leominster over the weekend.

Josue Henriquez, 28, of Acushnet, drove two people from a party back to a home in Leominster, according to police in that city. After he went inside for a drink, a woman in the home called 911 to report that she had been assaulted.

Henriquez left the home after the woman and a roommate fought him, according to police. But he allegedly returned and tried to break in after realizing he had left items inside.

Local

Tacko Fall 39 mins ago

Tacko the Maestro: 7’5 Celtics Center Conducts the Boston Pops

Massachusetts 45 mins ago

Quincy Water Main Break Impacts Holiday Prep for Residents

A storm door was smashed and a car in the parking lot was damaged, according to authorities.

Police said Henriquez got stuck in a snow bank when leaving for the second time, and that was when authorities caught up with him.

Henriquez allegedly resisted arrest and kicked officers, who used a stun gun to subdue him.

Charges against Henriquez include assault, indecent assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and resisting arrest.

Henriquez has been ordered to be held pending a dangerous hearing, police said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsburlingtonUberassaultLeominster
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us