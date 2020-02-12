Local
Uber Rolls Out Pet-Friendly Rides in Boston Area

For an additional $6, Uber riders can now bring their pets with them

By Abby Vervaeke

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Your fury friend can now come along for the ride when you hop into an Uber — for a fee.

Uber this week announced the launch of Uber Pet in the Boston area, allowing users to book rides with pet-friendly drivers for a $6 surcharge.

According to the company, drivers who agree to participate in Uber Pet will receive a significant portion of the surcharge in addition to their base fare earnings.

The service also launched in Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Chicago, New Orleans and Washington D.C. Tuesday.

The company started testing Uber Pet in October 2019 in Denver, Austin, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tampa Bay.  

Uber recommends keeping pets on a leash or in a crate during the ride, and bringing a towel or blanket to reduce damage to the seat. Pets should never be left unattended.

Lyft, Uber's main competitor, allows drivers to decide whether to allow pets in their cars, according to the company's pet policy.

Although Uber says riders with service animals are still able to bring animals with them on rides without an additional cost, issues have been reported.

