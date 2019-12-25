Local
UMaine Antihunger Program Hits 3 Million Pounds of Donations

A University of Maine Cooperative Extension program that provides fresh produce for people in need has reached 3 million pounds of donations.

Maine Harvest for the Hunger has existed since 2000 and donated more than 193,000 pounds of produce from more than 120 farms in the state this year. The donations went to more than 200 hunger relief distribution sites, UMaine said.

In nearly two decades in existence, Harvest for the Hunger has “mobilized Master Gardener Volunteers, home gardeners, farmers, businesses, schools, and civic groups to grow, glean, and donate quality produce to distribution sites (pantries, shelters, community meals) and directly to neighbors in need,” UMaine said in a statement. The value of the produce harvested this year was estimated at more than $300,000, the university said.

