Two campus surveys revealed that one in five students are suffering from food insecurity

The University of Vermont is opening a food shelf in an effort to fight food insecurity among students.

The school held a grand opening ceremony for the Rally Cat's Cupboard on Monday, according to MyChamplainValley.com. The food shelf is located in the Joseph E. Hills Agricultural Science Building.

Two campus surveys have found that one in five students are suffering from food insecurity. The surveys found students are more likely to not have adequate nutrition in the spring semester.

Food insecurity is also more likely to affect first-generation college students.

