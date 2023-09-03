‘Unnerving': At least 2 burglaries near Boston University's campus during move-in week

As Boston University students returned to the city and were unpacking during move-in week, campus police sent out an alert notifying them of burglaries that happened on or near campus early Saturday.

BU police say there were two incidents that occurred on Bay State Road between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

"It's a little nerve-racking to hear just because I'm moving into college for the first time and to hear that's happening on campus is a little like unnerving," freshman James Wong said.

"Yeah it's kind of shocking but hopefully it will get better," another student said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I was a little scared especially my first time being here," Avion Levermore said. "I'm from Atlanta and it's a little different with crime but I wasn't really expecting that up here, and it's just scary."

"The first week of move in, that's crazy. It's really crazy," she added.

Campus police say in one burglary, a person got in through an open window on the ground level and took property from inside around 4 a.m. In the other incident, police say someone reached through an open window and took property from the residence.

According to police, it appears accessible, open and unlocked windows are being targeted.

Campus police are providing safety tips, warning students to lock their doors and windows. They also added that any student whose doors, windows or security screens do not lock properly can contact facilities management and planning at 617-353-2105.

Other safety tips, here:

Don’t confront a thief yourself. These individuals are generally in search of property, and it is not worth getting in a physical confrontation with them. Call campus police.

Recognize the signs. If you see damage to your door, especially around the door handle, don’t enter the room. You don’t want to surprise a thief. Go somewhere safe and call campus police to come check it out.

Make it hard on them. Thieves will look for unlocked doors and windows. By locking the door to your residence and locking any window with access to a fire escape, you dramatically reduce your chances of being victimized.

Help your neighbor. Close any common doors to the building that are left propped open and unattended. If a thief can get easy access to the building, they can easily look for unlocked rooms.

Know your neighbors. When you recognize your neighbors, it’s easier to spot someone who shouldn’t be in your building.

See something, say something.

Program your cell phone with the BU Police emergency number 617-353-2121.

If you feel threatened on campus, look for a Blue Light emergency telephone or dial 3-2121 from any on campus telephone.

Utilize Scarlet Safe Walk 617-353-4877 or public transportation.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Pay attention to our BU Alert messages and keep your information up to date.

Trust your instincts – if a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative.

Let your friends know when you are leaving and arriving at your destination at the end of the night.

Boston University Police say they're still investigating to see if these burglaries are related or not. No arrests have been made.

Saturday's alert also comes after MIT police reported someone went into a residence on Aug. 22, stealing property from a residence on the same road that these incidents occurred.

"I do hope they catch the person. That would definitely be a relief if they do find the person and hopefully that like discourages anything like this from happening ever," Wong said.

Anyone who sees suspicious behavior or has information on these incidents is asked to contact BU police at 617-353-2121. Anonymous tips can also be called into the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or b y texting the word 'BU' to TIP411 (847411).

​