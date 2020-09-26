Local

University of Rhode Island

URI Cancels Spring Break Over Coronavirus Concerns

Classes will continue from March 22 to 28, the period originally set aside as spring break, and the semester will end on April 27, a week earlier than initially planned

University of Rhode Island
University of Rhode Island/Facebook

The University of Rhode Island has joined a growing number of U.S. colleges canceling spring break to reduce travel and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

University officials announced the measure Friday evening, a week after the Faculty Senate approved the change, according to The Providence Journal. It was also supported by university President David Dooley.

Classes will continue from March 22 to 28, the period originally set aside as spring break, and the semester will end on April 27, a week earlier than initially planned.

Local

Worcester 1 hour ago

Worcester Man Steals Delivery Truck, Crashes Into Worcester Police Department

Lowell Shooting 2 hours ago

1 Injured in Saturday Morning Shooting in Lowell

In a statement announcing the change, officials cited “uncertainty” created by the virus, “and the need to prepare for the likely persistence of existing outbreaks and potential for a new wave of infections.”

Several large universities have announced similar measures in recent weeks, including Ohio State University, the University of Kentucky and the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

University of Rhode Islandcoronavirus in rhode islandspring breakcoronaviursURI
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us