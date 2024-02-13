Vehicle rolls over on I-95 in Foxborough, shuts down lane

A vehicle rolled over on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning and caused a lane to shut down, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on I-95 southbound at exit 12, MassDOT wrote on social media.

Rollover crash with entrapment in #Foxborough on I-95-SB at Exit 12. Right lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2024

While there was no immediate word on injuries, MassDOT said there was an entrapment and that the right lane was closed.