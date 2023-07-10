Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has issued a state of emergency due to the potential for flash flooding due to Monday's heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service says runoff from storms may result in flooding of rivers, creeks and streams, which could wash out roadways. The emergency declaration allows state officials to request out-of-state resources if needed.

The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated and the Department of Public Safety, Agency of Transportation, and other state agencies and departments will be working overnight and throughout Monday and beyond to assist cities and towns in their response. — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) July 9, 2023

The State Emergency Operations Center in Waterbury has been activated, and state agencies will be working with local city and towns to provide assistance. Swiftwater rescue teams have also been staged in locations across the state in case evacuations or rescues are needed due to heavy flooding.

"Vermonters should monitor weather reports closely and be mindful of water levels on rivers and streams. Get to high ground if floodwaters approach. Never drive or walk through floodwaters, unseen currents or washouts can sweep you and your car away," Vermont Emergency Management said in a statement.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington and Windsor counties through Monday afternoon, with the potential for "life-threatening" weather conditions. Flash flood warnings are also in effect for parts of Connecticut, and flood warnings for areas of New Hampshire.

Severe weather and flooding continues across Vermont. Please use caution today! #vtwx



🌊If rising water is approaching, leave.

🛻 Never drive or walk through floodwaters.

🌧 Check VT 511 for road conditions and closures.

🚒 Listen to emergency responders. — VT Emergency Mgmt (@vemvt) July 10, 2023

Social media reports Monday morning showed major flooding in parts of Vermont. A Shaw's shopping center parking lot in Ludlow was almost completely underwater. And some areas were reporting between 5-7 inches of rainfall.

Numerous road closures due to flooding have also been reported, including Route 100 in Ludlow, Route 103 in Mount Holly and Ludlow and Route 30 in Winhall. An updated list of road closures can be found here.

Heavy rain Sunday caused extreme flooding in New York's Hudson Valley, swamping roadways, forcing road closures and resulting in at least one death. Several people were also reported missing.

Some video posted on social media showed the extent of flooding, with streams of brown-colored torrents rushing right next to homes, and roadways washed away by fast-moving cascading flows.