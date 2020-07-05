Vermont Governor Allows Vote-By-Mail Bill to Become Law

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday he's allowing a bill to allow mail in voting during the November presidential election to become law without his signature.

In a letter to members of the Vermont Legislature, Scott said there appeared to be a technical problem with the law that creates an ambiguity in how the Secretary of State deals with ballot returns.

"This is particularly concerning in light of the concerns expressed by many regarding the return process for ballots mailed to all Vermonters," the Republican governor wrote.

Scott said he hoped the Legislature would fix the problem when lawmakers return in August to deal with economic issues.

The law allows mail-in voting in case the COVID-19 pandemic makes it too dangerous for people to go to the polls.

Under the new law, all voters will receive ballots in the mail and they can return them by mail, take them to their local town or city clerk or bring the ballot to their polling place on Election Day.