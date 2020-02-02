Local
Vermont

Vermont Land Trust to Give Out Outstanding Farmer Award

The Bennington Banner reports that the deadline for applications for the Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award is June 30.

Cows at Vermont Dairy Farm generic
necn

The Vermont Land Trust is giving a $5,000 award to a Vermont farmer who exemplifies land stewardship, giving back, and entrepreneurial farming.

The Bennington Banner reports that the deadline for applications for the Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award is June 30.

The Land Trust says Rozendaal, who died in 2018 at age 51, was a pioneer in the farm-to-plate movement in Vermont and also enhanced his farm's soil, built relationships with customers and farm workers and shared his knowledge with others.

Local

Vermont 14 mins ago

State Police Remind Snowmobile Operators of Safety Steps

Patriots 1 hour ago

Report: Brady’s Instagram Post a Teaser for Super Bowl Ad

His family and friends raised money to create the award in his honor.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us