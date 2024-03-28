Vermont man arrested on kidnapping, other charges after holding 5 people at gunpoint

A Vermont man was arrested on kidnapping and other charges after he allegedly held five people at gunpoint and made death threats on Wednesday night.

Police in Newport, Vermont, said they responded to a call for a disturbance at a home on Third Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Their initial investigation revealed that a local man, identified as 41-year-old David Perry, had held multiple people at gunpoint and left the scene in a dark blue Doge truck with several other people.

At 10:43 p.m., Newport police observed the truck on Lake Road and conducted a traffic stop. Perry was taken into custody without incident.

Perry is charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint in the first degree and reckless endangerment. He is alleged to have held five people at gunpoint, made death threats and placed the gun agains the temple and body of one person.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Orleans District Court on Thursday afternoon.