Vermont Man Dies After Falling Through Lake Champlain Ice on ATV

Donald Jones, 82, of Richmond, died Monday evening at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, state police said

A Vermont man has died after falling through the ice while riding an all-terrain vehicle on Lake Champlain.

Donald Jones, 82, of Richmond, died Monday evening at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, state police said.

Emergency crews responded to a call on Monday afternoon that a man had fallen through the ice several hundred feet from shore in Swanton.

Rescuers found Jones and brought him to shore about 30 minutes later, police said. Rescuers provided lifesaving measures before Jones was taken by ambulance to the St. Albans hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

In February, three ice fishermen died after falling through the ice on Lake Champlain in two separate incidents within days of each other.

