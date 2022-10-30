Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree

A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said.

Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment.

The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor Rescue were also dispatched to the scene, where Scott Sargent, of Springfield, Vt., was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, Sargent's Chevy Silverado drifted off the right side of the roadway and slammed into a tree, killing Sargent.

Police did not say what may have caused the truck to leave the road. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact state police at 802-234-9933.