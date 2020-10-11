Local

Vermont Minimum Wage Set to Increase on Jan. 1

The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage is going to increase 79 cents an hour on Jan. 1 to $11.75.

This adjustment also impacts the minimum wage of “tipped employees.” It will be increasing to $5.88 per hour starting January 1, 2021.

A year later, on Jan. 1, 2022, Vermont’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.55 per hour.

In February, the Democratic-controlled Vermont Legislature mandated the increase to $12.55 after the body overrode a veto of the plan by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

After 2022, the minimum wage will resume increasing annually with inflation as calculated by the Department of Labor.

