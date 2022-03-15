Local

Vermont

Vermont Police Investigating After Intruder Shot in Home

The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. Monday at a home in Westminster

policia
Shutterstock

An intruder was shot and wounded in a home Monday in Westminster, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. Monday after the home owner encountered two intruders, a man and a woman in the residence, and shot at them, striking the man, police said.

The man was initially taken to an urgent care center in Bellows Falls and then transferred by helicopter to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

Police have not released the names of any of the people involved in the incident. An investigation is continuing.

More Vermont stories

coronavirus 3 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont Tests Positive for COVID-19

NCAA 21 hours ago

Excitement Builds in Catamount Country for UVM's Trip to NCAA Tourney

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontWestminster
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us