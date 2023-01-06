Vermont Reports 86 Previously Unidentified COVID-19 Deaths

Vermont's Department of Health has reported 86 previously unidentified fatalities due to COVID-19.

These deaths associated with COVID have happened during the course of the pandemic, with most of them happening during 2022.

This new information brings the total deaths in the state to 877.

These previously unidentified deaths were reported by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and manually entered into the system. These deaths were not reported previously due to a reduction in staff from its original operation at the height of the pandemic.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Top Boston doctors talk about what could be causing the biggest spike in COVID-19 wastewater levels Massachusetts has seen in a year during NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

“The Health Department is dedicated to consistent surveillance and accurate reporting,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD.

Although Vermont's COVID-19 death rate has increased to 140 per 100,000, it is still one of the lowest in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.