Vermont Researchers Look to Reduce Cow’s Methane Through Seaweed

A UVM lab teamed up with researchers in Maine to cut down on cattle carbon footprints

By Josh Sullivan

Hereford Cow
Smithsonian Institution

Scientists have tried many things to try and reduce cows' impact on the environment. Next on that list is seaweed.

Researchers with the University of Vermont have joined forces with scientists in Maine to see if a seaweed-based diet can reduce the methane emissions from cows, according to a story from VTDigger.

A 2018 study found that a dozen cows that were fed seaweed cut the amount of methane they put out by more than half.

Methane is a greenhouse gas that cows release through burps or flatulence.

The study is important to Vermont, because of its reliance on cattle for a significant portion of its economy.

