Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

Vermont State Police say they are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Tuesday in St. Johnsbury.

The investigation began around 5:55 p.m., state police said, when St. Johnsbury police received a report from a passerby who told them they had seen a vehicle with apparent bullet holes in a parking lot on Portland Street, and an individual inside the vehicle who was slumped over. Responding officers found an adult female dead inside the vehicle.

St. Johnsbury, a town of about 7,300 residents, is located in Caledonia County in the northeastern part of Vermont, not far from the New Hampshire border.

State police said their initial investigation indicates that the suspicious death was an isolated event, and they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

The investigation is still in its early stages, state police said, and their Crime Scene Search Team was expected to respond to St. Johnsbury on Wednesday morning to process the scene.

The victim's body will be brought to the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death. State police said the woman's name will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call state police at 802-748-3111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.