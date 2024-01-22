23 skiers and snowboarders rescued from Vermont backcountry amid freezing temperatures

Search and rescue teams brought 23 skiers and snowboarders who got lost in the Vermont backcountry to safety Saturday amid single-digit temperatures, authorities said.

Officials were notified at 2:30 p.m. Saturday of seven-to-nine lost skiers and snowboarders, police in Killington, a town about 40 miles southwest of Montpelier, said in a news release.

Killington police and Vermont State Police Search and Rescue determined there were actually 21 people missing in the backcountry — among them, six children, police said.

Search and rescue crews "hiked, snowshoed and skinned" in single-digit temperatures for approximately 5 miles to bring the group of 21 skiers and snowboarders to safety.

After their rescue, the skiers and snowboarders warmed up from the cold in the rescue team vehicles as they waited for rides home. "With today’s temperatures, getting lost or injured in the backcountry could become tragic," police said.

Human-caused climate change is making winter weather a lot weirder. Despite being the fastest warming season, we’re also experiencing twice as many outbreaks of cold Arctic air and even bigger snowstorms. National climate reporter Chase Cain explains the connections to our rapidly warming planet.

