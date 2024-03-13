Vermont State Police investigating suspicious deaths of man, woman

Vermont State Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in Orleans on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call shortly after 5 p.m. and responded to a home on Water Street to find the bodies of a man and woman. They said one person has been detained in connection with the ongoing investigation but released no further information about the individual.

The scene has been secured and is being processed for evidence, police said.

The bodies of the victims will be brought to the state medical examiner's office, where autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. The victims' names are being withheld pending further investigation and notification of family members.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is still in its early stages, police said. The Orleans County Sheriff's Department is assisting state police.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call state police at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.