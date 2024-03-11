Skier who died on Mount Washington was Vermont college student

The backcountry skier who died on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington this weekend was a University of Vermont student, the school said Monday.

The skier was identified Sunday as Madison Saltsburg, 20, and a representative for the University of Vermont confirmed she was a junior from Pennsylvania, noting the community was "deeply saddened to learn" she had died.

"Our sincere thoughts are with Madie’s family and friends during this difficult time. A statement to the full university community is forthcoming and will include resources for members of our community impacted by this tragedy," the representative said in a statement.

Saltsburg fell about 600 vertical feet (183 meters) on Saturday afternoon in very steep terrain and hard, icy conditions, the U.S. Forest Service said Sunday. Others were also injured Saturday including two people who sustained traumatic injuries from rocks and ice, though they're expected to survive, the service said in a statement.

The three skiers had been in Tuckerman Ravine, an area popular with backcountry skiers. A rescue effort extended through a stormy night and into Sunday morning.

Mount Washington is the tallest in the Northeast and is notorious for its fickle weather. It is the sight of frequent rescues.

The night before the three people got into trouble, New Hampshire Fish and Game reported that a 23-year-old hiker from Kentucky had been rescued after going off trail and into the Ammonoosuc Ravine.

The hiker "fell and hit his head and face, lost one of his sneakers, and eventually became hypothermic," the agency said in a statement.

"He was given boots, food, warm drink, proper winter gear, and a headlamp. He was then escorted back to the trail and then to the Cog Railway parking lot," the agency said.

Another hiker who was rescued from the Ammonoosuc Ravine in February described his 11-hour ordeal to The Associated Press, acknowledging he had made some poor decisions and was underprepared for his hike.