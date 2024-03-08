Vermont

Vermont State Police trooper airlifted to hospital following crash on I-89

The extent of his injuries is not yet known

By Marc Fortier

NECN

A Vermont State Police trooper was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after his cruiser crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 89 in Bethel on Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the Bethel exit, state police said. A marked state police cruiser struck a fire truck that was stopped on the highway after responding to a previous slide-off.

The trooper was taken by medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, according to state police. They said the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The crash investigation is still in its early stages, state police said. No further details were released.

