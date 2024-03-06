Vermont

Vermont's largest city elects first female and openly gay mayor

Progressive Emma-Mulvaney Stanak defeated Democrat Joan Shannon by a 50%-45% margin

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Vermont's largest city made history on Tuesday night, electing Emma Mulvaney-Stanak as its first female mayor. She also becomes Burlington's first openly gay mayor.

The Vermont state representative defeated Democrat Joan Shannon by a 50%-45% margin, and also beating out independent candidates Will Emmons and Chris Haessly, according to WPTZ. She will be the first Progressive to lead Burlington since 2012.

"When you have marginalized people at the table, decisions change because you remember humanity matters," Mulvaney-Stanak said Tuesday night. "You remember that young people matter, that children matter. You can come to the table with a different orientation and perspective.”

Mulvaney-Stanak represents Burlington's Chittenden-17 District in the Vermont House. She previously served as a Burlington city councilor and as state chair of the Vermont Progressive Party.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Outgoing Mayor Miro Weinberger, who has led the city for the past 12 years, said he believes many voters hoped a woman or person of color would take his place when he announced last year that he wouldn't seek reelection.

Mulvaney-Stanak is scheduled to be sworn in next month and will have to vacate her state representative seat. Republican Gov. Phil Scott will appoint her replacement.

More Vermont stories

Massachusetts Mar 5

Haley wins 1st GOP primary in Vt. as Biden and Trump dominate other races

Massachusetts Mar 4

Vermont father pleads guilty to manslaughter in drowning death of son

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us