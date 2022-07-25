Car Crashes Into Man on Vermont Sidewalk, Then Drives Off: Police

A man was badly hurt late Sunday night after a car hit him and drove off while he was walking on a Burlington, Vermont, sidewalk, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department got a call just after 11:30 Sunday night for a man lying down and bleeding in the grass near the intersection of Manhattan Drive and Rose Street, the agency said in a news release.

A car drove up and over the sidewalk at the intersection and hit the man, throwing him to the roadway, police determined after they got to the scene. The car immediately drove off, leaving the man in the road, officers said.

Burlington Fire Department took the victim of the hit and run to the University of Vermont Medical Center's Emergency Department with "serious non-life threatening injuries."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are now looking for the public's help in tracking down the vehicle involved in the hit and run. You're asked to contact the Burlington Police Department if you have any information about what happened.