missing boater

Crews Search for Missing Boater on Lake Champlain

73-year-old Barry Nelson, of Essex Junction has gone missing on Lake Champlain.

Generic Pool water
NBC 5 News

A search is continuing for a missing boater on Lake Champlain.

A witness told Burlington police that a man trying to sail a small sailboat near the mouth of the Winooski River on Monday afternoon fell into the water and did not resurface.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the sailboat drifted to the north shore. Divers searched the area and a Coast Guard helicopter from Massachusetts was also used on Monday but the missing man was not found.

He's been identified as 73-year-old Barry Nelson, of Essex Junction. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department.

News

Business 2 hours ago

Walmart Unveils Low-Price Insulin as More Patients With Diabetes Struggle to Pay for Drug

Chicago 2 hours ago

These Bee Keepers Want to Bring Entrepreneurship ‘to The Hood'

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

missing boaterLake ChamplainBurlington policeWinooski River
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us