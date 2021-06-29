Crews Search for Missing Boater on Lake Champlain

A search is continuing for a missing boater on Lake Champlain.

A witness told Burlington police that a man trying to sail a small sailboat near the mouth of the Winooski River on Monday afternoon fell into the water and did not resurface.

Police say the sailboat drifted to the north shore. Divers searched the area and a Coast Guard helicopter from Massachusetts was also used on Monday but the missing man was not found.

He's been identified as 73-year-old Barry Nelson, of Essex Junction. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department.