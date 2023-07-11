flooding

President Biden approves Vermont emergency declaration amid major flooding

Vermont's Emergency Operations Center was activated in Waterbury

By Matt Fortin

Federal help is headed to Vermont amid historic flooding in the Green Mountain State, after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration.

President Biden signed the declaration while in Lithuania, allowing FEMA to support the state as flooding concerns continue.

Vermont has seen remarkable rainfall, and the weather event is being compared to Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Gov. Phil Scott issued a state of emergency on Monday in response to the flooding.

Heavy rainfall brought flood damage to Vermont Monday.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Photos around the state showed rivers swelling to near-record levels, roads being washed out and cars almost completely submerged.

Flood warnings were in effect still on Tuesday morning in three Vermont counties.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, 19 people had been rescued with boats and another 25 evacuated.

Officials said on Monday that Londonderry, Ludlow and Weston were among the hardest-hit communities.

More Vermont news

Vermont 21 hours ago

‘All hands on deck': Rescues, evacuations underway as flood waters devastate Vermont

Vermont 5 hours ago

Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont's capital

This article tagged under:

floodingVermontFEMA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us