President Biden approves Vermont emergency declaration amid major flooding

Federal help is headed to Vermont amid historic flooding in the Green Mountain State, after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration.

President Biden signed the declaration while in Lithuania, allowing FEMA to support the state as flooding concerns continue.

Vermont has seen remarkable rainfall, and the weather event is being compared to Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Gov. Phil Scott issued a state of emergency on Monday in response to the flooding.

Heavy rainfall brought flood damage to Vermont Monday.

Photos around the state showed rivers swelling to near-record levels, roads being washed out and cars almost completely submerged.

Flood warnings were in effect still on Tuesday morning in three Vermont counties.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, 19 people had been rescued with boats and another 25 evacuated.

Officials said on Monday that Londonderry, Ludlow and Weston were among the hardest-hit communities.