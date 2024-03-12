Six injured in Vermont bus crash

Several people were injured after a Green Mountain Transit bus skidded off an icy road in Berlin, Vermont, on Monday afternoon, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.

The crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. on Airport Road, is believed to be weather-related, Berlin police said. Strong wind gusts blew snow and ice onto the roadway, creating whiteout conditions and causing the bus to slide into a power pole, which fell onto the vehicle.

Ten people, including the driver, were on the bus at the time of the crash. Six of the victims were taken to the Central Vermont Medical Center. Three others declined medical attention.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Airport Road has since reopened.