Local

coronavirus

Vermont's Largest City to End Mask Mandate

With COVID-19 on the decline in the state, Burlington is transitioning out of its precautions

Vermont’s largest city is ending its indoor mask mandate for public buildings next week after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The Burlington City Council on Tuesday voted not to renew the masking order. It expires next Thursday, March 3.

Businesses may choose to keep masking guidance.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Burlington was one of more than two dozen Vermont communities that required masking after the Legislature in a special session in November gave towns and cities the authority to do that.

More on Mask Mandates in New England

CDC 14 hours ago

CDC to Significantly Ease Pandemic Mask Guidelines

mask mandate 23 hours ago

School Mask Mandates Ending in New Hampshire

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19VermontCOVIDBurlington mask mandate
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us