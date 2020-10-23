‘Very Disturbing': Racist Propaganda Discovered in 2 New Hampshire Towns

Police in two New Hampshire towns are investigating neo-Nazi propaganda that has popped up on street signs and trailheads.

The discoveries in Milford and Brookline come just days after five President Donald Trump supporters in the same area were sent threatening letters in the mail.

Milford Police Captain Craig Frye was scraping off an “NSC” sticker from a street sign on a country road Friday.

“We don’t need those stickers around here,” he said.

The Nationalist Social Club, also known at the 131 Crew, is a white supremacy group with regional chapters across the United States.

Some images of NSC propaganda in Milford and Brookline started circulating on social media this week.

“It’s very disturbing,” Frye said.

NBC10 Boston brought the pictures to local police, who sent them straight to the FBI.

“If it’s targeted at one group of people, it’s a hate crime, and that can go state or federal,” Frye explained.

Frye located one of the stickers, but it appears the flyer, the one calling for “white men” to organize a local crew, was already taken down.

“People are pretty much on edge now, the people we have been talking to,” he said.

That's likely because the incident follows closely behind the letters that threatened a civil war if the president didn't concede the election.

“I was never raised like this, so I don’t understand it,” Frye said.

In his 23 years of service to the Milford community, Frye says he’s never seen tensions so high in the lead up to Election Day.

“We want everyone to remain calm,” Frye said. “We will all get through this as a country, as a town, we’ll get through it, cooler heads always prevail.”

Police are investigating the propaganda as criminal mischief but there’s also the possibility that it’s a hate crime. They're trying to track down the person responsible.