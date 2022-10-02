Local

‘Very, Very Scary': Neighbors React After Man Found Dead in Millbury Home

Millbury's police chief said he wanted residents to know that this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Darren Botelho

As state and local authorities continue to investigate what happened this weekend inside a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, neighbors are reacting to the news that one man is dead and another is facing charges.

The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a 911 call around 3 p.m. and found two men -- one who was dead and another who was injured.

Authorities wouldn't elaborate on the man's injuries but said he was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital where he was treated. The district attorney identified him as the man who called police and said he was facing charges of aggravated assault and battery.

The DA said the suspect and victim were known to each other, but he wouldn't provide further details on their relationship. Prosecutors still had not released either man's name as of late Sunday afternoon, and they haven't said how the victim died, either.

Millbury's police chief said this was an isolated incident, and that there was no danger to the public, but people living in the area were on edge Sunday.

"It’s very, very scary,” said Betty Elliott, who lives just feet away from the Millbury Avenue home where police found the man dead Saturday afternoon.

“The ambulances came and the cops came and they were there almost all night. I didn’t even sleep all night long and I locked all my doors,” she added. "It was really bad.”

Officials haven't shared any details about who lives at the home, but Elliott told NBC10 Boston, “There was quite a family with kids and everything.”

“That’s so sad, that’s so bad," she added.

An investigation into what happened Saturday is ongoing.

A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon, and the man who called 911 is facing charges.

