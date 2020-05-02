Local

Vt. Game Warden Named Year’s Top Officer by North American Group

The award for Sgt. Robert Currier of Essex Junction "is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a game warden in North America," said Vermont's chief game warden

By The Associated Press

A Vermont state game warden has been named "Officer of the Year for 2020" by the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said. 

The award for Sgt. Robert Currier of Essex Junction "is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a game warden in North America," said Vermont's chief game warden, Col. Jason Batchelder. An international panel of conservation law enforcement professionals get nominations from the United States and Canada and pick a winner, he said. 

Currier is the first Vermont state game warden to receive the award, said department Commissioner Louis Porter. 

"Robert is a warden that others look to for assistance as well as look up to. Day to day, he proves he is a true professional," said Currier's supervisor, Lieutenant Carl Wedin.

