Vt. Gov. Orders Businesses to Take Steps to Allow More Employees to Work From Home

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Monday ordered businesses and nonprofits in the state to implement every possible work-from-home measure, and said he will soon be announcing steps to further reduce contact and direct more people to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are now entering a new phase as we attempt to flatten this curve," the governor said. "It's not a question anymore of if, it's a question of when."

He said he has also directed the National Guard to stand up the first of three medical surge sites in case they are needed at any point.

"I'm so very proud of this state, and I know we're going to get through this -- not because of any one person or any one action, but because of each of you," Scott said.

CVS Health has announced it will be adding 50,000 new jobs to help the company meet demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State health officials announced 20 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including seven at a nursing home, bringing the state total to 49.

The Vermont Department of Health reported seven residents of the Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19. None of the residents, ranging in age from 60s to 80s, have required hospitalization.

Health officials say the Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center has been following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on treatment and isolation of COVID-19 patients since March 16.

Health Department epidemiologists have been on site and issued updated guidance for the facility, as well as for all long-term care facilities statewide with a known infection.

Officials have prioritized identifying and testing any symptomatic patients and health care workers at the Burlington nursing home following the initial positive tests. The facility is checking the temperature of all staff before they enter the building and having employees who are symptomatic stay at home.