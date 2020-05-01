Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on his state's coronavirus response on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Vermont health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 866. A day earlier, the state had reported no new cases of the virus.

Two new deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 49. Ten patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 15,000 people have been tested.

Earlier this week, Vermont officials outlined a plan to triple the number of tests the state can conduct for the coronavirus over the next several weeks. The state also plans to increase the ability to trace the contacts of new cases of COVID-19 as part of an effort to prevent a resurgence of the disease.

In Vermont's largest city, certain streets will now look different as a new plan to promote exercise while keeping social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the goal is to be able to conduct 1,000 tests per day.

Some of the focuses of the expanded testing will be long-term care and other group-living facilities, health care providers, correctional institutions, for child care workers and people who are undergoing 14-day quarantines, Levine said.

Over the last two weeks Vermont has begun to ease some of the economic restrictions posed by the pandemic. The next steps are expected to be released at the governor’s next briefing on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.