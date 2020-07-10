WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide a coronavirus update on Friday morning.

He is expected to speak at 11 a.m.

On Thursday, the Vermont Health Department reported 16 new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to just under 1,275. Of the new cases, 11 were in Chittenden County, two in Lamoille County and one each in Windham, Bennington and Essex.

The number of deaths remained at 56.

Earlier this week, Vermont announced mandatory guidance and health protocols for colleges and universities to follow — including a health safety contract for staff and students to sign — as they reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidance, developed by a task force, includes initial quarantines for students arriving from certain areas of the country, testing of all students and staff at the start of the school year, and the use of face coverings while around others in public. The density of classrooms and dining halls also must be reduced.

A hospital in central Vermont has implemented a high-tech approach as part of their patient screening process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The state of Vermont aims to make Vermont the safest place to go to college,” said former Norwich University President Richard Schneider, who chairs the task force.

The academic calendar also will likely change with students going home at Thanksgiving and returning later in the spring, he said.

“Because we don’t want them traveling for a week and then coming back and then we’re starting all over again with everybody being quarantined again,” he said.

Students and staff face discipline if they do not abide by the signed contract, which states that they are willing to abide by the state’s and institutions’ virus-related restrictions. Schools will enforce the contracts and students who violate major health components, like quarantine requirements, shall be immediately removed from campus for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, the guidance states.

The discipline is up to and including termination for employees and up to and including dismissal for students, Schneider said.