Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on his state's coronavirus response on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

On Thursday, the Vermont Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 825, up three from Wednesday. There have been 43 deaths, unchanged from Wednesday.

The Vermont House of Representatives also held its first full, online floor session on Thursday, a legislative response to the COVID-19 epidemic’s need to stay apart while finding a way to pass legislation.

From homes across the state, 153 members of the House and a handful of staff, some of whom were in the Montpelier Statehouse, met electronically. A few lawmakers called in and weren’t visible online.

In Vermont's largest city, certain streets will now look different as a new plan to promote exercise while keeping social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The session came after lawmakers held 14 committee practice sessions and many smaller online meetings since the House gave preliminary approval last month to a resolution authorizing the online sessions.

Among the first pieces of legislation that was approved by the House was a bill, already passed by the Senate, that makes it possible to approve wills remotely during the emergency.

