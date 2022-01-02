Vt. Mother and Son Injured in Targeted Shooting: Police

Vermont State Police investigators are trying to determine the identity of the suspect or suspects who shot and wounded a mother and son in the town of Holland.

Troopers were called Saturday night to what police initially believed was a motor vehicle crash.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., first responders found two people in the vehicle with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to North Country Hospital before being transferred to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. A 38-year-old man from Derby Line -- identified as Jason Willey -- is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso. His 57-year-old mother -- identified as Valerie Lyon -- is in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say it appears the mother-son pair was targeted, and this was not a random act.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious vehicles or activity in the vicinity of Valley and School roads in Holland around the time of the shooting is urged to contact state police at 802-334-8881. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The investigation is ongoing.