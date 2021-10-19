Vermont State Police Searching for Missing NH Woman

Vermont State Police are asking for help locating a 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who went missing over the weekend while visiting the Green Mountain State with her husband.

Emily Ferlazzo, of Northfield, NH, was reported missing Monday night by concerned family members, state police said. She has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Family members told police that Emily had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton, Vt., with her 41-year-old husband, Joseph Ferlazzo.

The couple reportedly got into an argument around 1 p.m. Saturday, prompting Emily to get out of the car and start walking on Route 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort access road. Joseph Ferlazzo told family members that he went to a nearby store and when he returned to pick Emily up a short time later, he was unable to find her, state police said.

Emily is described as 5' tall, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Troopers and state police detectives have been trying to locate Emily since her family reported her missing around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police detectives at 802-241-5000.