Vermont State Police say they've arrested a woman in connection with the death of her husband in Hinesburg.

Forty-five-year-old David Auclair, of Williston, was shot on July 11 and found at a hiking trailhead parking lot. Police on Tuesday arrested 47-year-old Angela Auclair, of Bristol, on suspicion of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

She faced arraignment Wednesday and has been jailed without bail. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.