WATCH LIVE: Walsh Gives Coronavirus Update as Boston Schools Prepare to Reopen

With his stint as Boston mayor potentially coming to a close in the coming weeks, Marty Walsh is set to provide a coronavirus update at 10 a.m. Thursday as schools prepare to reopen.

The update comes after Walsh delivered what may have been his last State of the City address Tuesday, as he prepares for a new post as President-elect Joe Biden's labor secretary. Much of his annual speech, delivered virtually, was devoted to the coronavirus pandemic that's ravaged the city and country.

"In 2021, Boston will rise up again. We will leave no one behind and our city will be stronger than ever," Walsh said.

He named the city's priorities, including keeping residents safe, bringing back jobs and making sure they are distributed fairly and returning Boston Public School students back into classrooms safely.

The timeline for in-person learning in Boston has been updated.

In-person learning is expected to resume for the next wave of Boston Public Schools students on Feb. 1, the district and its teachers union said Monday.

They'll be followed by the widespread return of students in phases starting with the youngest students returning March 1 and ending with high schoolers in class in the beginning of April.

The new timeline is still tentative -- each phase could be pushed back a week or two if required by the health situation -- but it's the first definitive news for families looking for an update from Boston Public Schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, which required most students to learn remotely in the fall, as COVID-19 cases increased in the city.

Walsh, 53, has been Boston's mayor since 2014. He's a former state lawmaker with a long history with organized labor. Walsh is a former head of the Boston Building Trades, a union umbrella organization.

His move to the U.S. Labor Department sets the stage for what could be a wide-open mayoral race. He said the transition to Boston City Council President Kim Janey, who would take over as acting mayor if Walsh is confirmed by the Senate, has already begun.

City councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have already thrown their names into the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has expressed her support for Wu.

On Monday, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said he was considering running for mayor of the city as well, but hadn't decided yet. According to The Boston Globe, Gross' decision to run would factor into whether others, including City Councilor Michael Flaherty, may also choose to run.