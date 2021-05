Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, are searching for a teen who has been missing since Thursday.

Waltham police say 15-year-old Kenneilya "Liam" Ramos is approximately 5'7" and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ramos was last seen wearing a bright lime green t-shirt and gray sweatpants with two suitcases.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600.